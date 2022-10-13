Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $131.00 to $122.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Intercontinental Exchange traded as low as $88.62 and last traded at $88.80, with a volume of 17632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.61.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 2.0 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.