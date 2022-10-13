International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $135.00

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 135 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 135.80 ($1.64), with a volume of 3104356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146 ($1.76).

International Public Partnerships Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 758.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 24.20 and a current ratio of 24.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 160.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 163.76.

International Public Partnerships Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $3.77. This represents a yield of 2.36%. International Public Partnerships’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.94%.

Insider Activity

About International Public Partnerships

In other news, insider Stephanie Coxon purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £16,700 ($20,178.83). In other International Public Partnerships news, insider John Le Poidevin purchased 104,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £149,506.50 ($180,650.68). Also, insider Stephanie Coxon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £16,700 ($20,178.83).

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

