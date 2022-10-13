Internet Computer (ICP) Trading Down 15.3% Over Last Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 13th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $66.21 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for $5.10 or 0.00026276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 15.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00080763 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00059652 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000536 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015883 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000337 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001439 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,508,776 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,003,109 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Internet Computer has a current supply of 488,508,776.41603994 with 267,977,536.2111582 in circulation. The last known price of Internet Computer is 4.92431442 USD and is down -6.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $61,237,393.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://internetcomputer.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

