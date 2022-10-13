inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

inTEST Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. inTEST has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $29.57 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that inTEST will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On inTEST

In other news, CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 4,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $38,456.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 329.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 489,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. 48.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

