Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $215.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $256.88.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.82. 50,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,901. The stock has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $183.53 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.