Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $210.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $256.88.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $2.86 on Wednesday, reaching $189.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,901. The company has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.80. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $183.53 and a 52 week high of $369.69.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.