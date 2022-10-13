Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a growth of 317.2% from the September 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 296,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 119,076 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $816,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSMU opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.94. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $25.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

