Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.18

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.18 and last traded at $17.18, with a volume of 811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 864,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,070,000 after buying an additional 332,326 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,341,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,341,000. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,608,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 612.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 150,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 129,371 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

