Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Shares Down 2.7%

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Rating) was down 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.63 and last traded at $16.71. Approximately 798,819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,669,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Trading Up 2.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.72.

Get Invesco DB Oil Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.