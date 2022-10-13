Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the September 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

PFM stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.32. 121,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,729. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.95. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $212,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $218,000. XML Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.