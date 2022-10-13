Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.11

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.11 and last traded at $32.11, with a volume of 46 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.48.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.95.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.
About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
