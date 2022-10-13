Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.11

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.11 and last traded at $32.11, with a volume of 46 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.48.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.95.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

