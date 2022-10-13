Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 10,136 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 62,527 shares.The stock last traded at $42.49 and had previously closed at $42.38.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 870,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,988,000 after acquiring an additional 230,012 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 553,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,072,000 after acquiring an additional 22,740 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 459,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,493,000 after acquiring an additional 60,717 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $12,660,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 217,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 66,867 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

