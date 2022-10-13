Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0286 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OIA opened at $5.85 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $8.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OIA. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

