Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the September 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.40. 3,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,690. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 12 month low of $29.97 and a 12 month high of $41.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.26.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.093 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

