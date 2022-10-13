Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 1.67% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $10,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 223.7% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSVM opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.07. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $57.17.

