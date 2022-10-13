Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Investors Title Stock Down 0.1 %

Investors Title stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.85. 3,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,705. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.75 and its 200-day moving average is $160.39. Investors Title has a 12 month low of $130.10 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The stock has a market cap of $252.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter.

Investors Title Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investors Title

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITIC. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Title in the first quarter worth approximately $597,000. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in Investors Title during the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Investors Title during the 1st quarter worth $396,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Investors Title by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Investors Title during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Title Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.