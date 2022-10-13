IOST (IOST) Price Hits $0.0115 on Top Exchanges

IOST (IOST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 13th. Over the last week, IOST has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a market capitalization of $213.83 million and $13.69 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013645 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,294.44 or 0.27303548 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000726 BTC.

About IOST

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official website is iost.io.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “IOST (IOST) is a cryptocurrency . IOST has a current supply of 18,588,745,668. The last known price of IOST is 0.01140273 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $6,211,831.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://iost.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.