Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2022

Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOFGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Ipsos Price Performance

Shares of IPSOF stock remained flat at $43.86 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.87. Ipsos has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

About Ipsos

(Get Rating)

Ipsos SA, through its subsidiaries, provides survey-based research services for companies and institutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers services in the information production and analysis chain, including data collection, data processing and integration, data analysis, information delivery and presentation, and information activation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.