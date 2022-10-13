Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Ipsos Price Performance

Shares of IPSOF stock remained flat at $43.86 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.87. Ipsos has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

About Ipsos

Ipsos SA, through its subsidiaries, provides survey-based research services for companies and institutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers services in the information production and analysis chain, including data collection, data processing and integration, data analysis, information delivery and presentation, and information activation.

