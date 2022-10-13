IPVERSE One Day Volume Tops $137,396.00 (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. IPVERSE has a total market cap of $467.10 million and $137,396.00 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar. One IPVERSE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0925 or 0.00000483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,216.28 or 0.27314536 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010668 BTC.

About IPVERSE

IPVERSE launched on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE (IPV) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Klaytn platform. IPVERSE has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of IPVERSE is 0.0936947 USD and is down -5.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $168,218.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ipverse.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IPVERSE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IPVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

