Ironwood Financial llc Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,967,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,456,000 after buying an additional 2,891,008 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,650,000 after buying an additional 1,286,500 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% in the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,314 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,525,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,623,000 after buying an additional 88,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,175,000 after buying an additional 1,252,395 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $41.53. 35,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,028. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.33. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

