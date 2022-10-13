Ironwood Financial llc Makes New Investment in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 64,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum China in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE YUMC traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.69. The stock had a trading volume of 21,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,714. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average is $45.19. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.54.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. Yum China had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

