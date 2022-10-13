Ironwood Financial llc Purchases 1,164 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 3.4% of Ironwood Financial llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $10,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,893 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after acquiring an additional 753,260 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,412,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,440,000 after acquiring an additional 333,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $71,578,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $222.54. The company had a trading volume of 68,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,221. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.00. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

