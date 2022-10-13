Ironwood Financial llc Purchases Shares of 59,774 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 59,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Ironwood Financial llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ironwood Financial llc owned 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAS. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 447.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,086. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.42. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34.

