Ironwood Financial llc Raises Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.80. 7,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,361. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.40. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $162.51 and a 12 month high of $222.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.