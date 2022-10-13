Ironwood Financial llc Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.08. The stock had a trading volume of 18,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,480. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.18. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.57 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

