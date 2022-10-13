Ironwood Financial llc Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Ironwood Financial llc decreased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543,788 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.3% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,005,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,945 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.93. 10,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,163. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average is $42.25. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.