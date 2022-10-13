iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Client First Capital LLC

Client First Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 6.4% of Client First Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,536,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 42,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,063.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 138,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 126,332 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.54. 190,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,515,836. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.83. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $116.64.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.187 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

