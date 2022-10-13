iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.9% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. DBK Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.35. 12,149,941 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.26.

