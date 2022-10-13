iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $74.50

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $74.50 and last traded at $77.22, with a volume of 76678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.71.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

