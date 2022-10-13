iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $100.75

iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $100.75 and last traded at $105.66, with a volume of 19842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.40.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 194.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $167,000.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

