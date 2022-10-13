iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $54.62

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.62 and last traded at $55.25, with a volume of 661105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.97.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 174,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 180,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 24,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.