iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 152.1% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $1.78 on Thursday, hitting $68.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,839. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.28. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $66.11 and a 1-year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

