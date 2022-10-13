iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Single Point Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Single Point Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,794 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.19. 171,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,004,957. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.27 and its 200-day moving average is $106.43. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

