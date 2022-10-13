iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,585 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,477 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,124,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,879,000 after purchasing an additional 308,911 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,506,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,969,000 after purchasing an additional 337,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,221,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,879,000 after purchasing an additional 324,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,842 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $102.97. The stock had a trading volume of 57,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,004,957. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.43. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $116.69.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.