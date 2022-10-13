iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 150,093 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,136,674 shares.The stock last traded at $200.09 and had previously closed at $196.94.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.23.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 1000 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IWB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,670,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,598,000 after buying an additional 1,719,907 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,149 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 601.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 1,172,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,902,000 after purchasing an additional 869,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,321.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,026,000 after acquiring an additional 814,239 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

