iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $206.44

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $206.44 and last traded at $206.56, with a volume of 998 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $208.84.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.99.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 3000 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 88.8% in the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 592,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,487,000 after purchasing an additional 278,715 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23,611.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 120,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,289,000 after acquiring an additional 120,420 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,139,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,389,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 968.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 92,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,202,000 after purchasing an additional 83,612 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

