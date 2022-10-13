iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stake Trimmed by Newport Capital Group LLC

Newport Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $61.39. 14,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,098. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.