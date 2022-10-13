iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 191,394 shares.The stock last traded at $57.94 and had previously closed at $58.49.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IWX. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

