iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Boosted by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 7.8% of Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Grove Bank & Trust owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $32,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after purchasing an additional 753,260 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,412,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,440,000 after purchasing an additional 333,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $71,578,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.24. 85,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,221. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.00. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.