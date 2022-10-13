iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $127.34

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $127.34 and last traded at $128.83, with a volume of 24362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.68.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.24.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,177 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,978,000 after buying an additional 1,474,940 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $77,790,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,934,000 after buying an additional 492,549 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.