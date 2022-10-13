iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Increased by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Ironwood Financial llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.57. 128,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,698,958. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $121.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.10.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

