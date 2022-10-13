iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.83

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$27.83 and last traded at C$28.08, with a volume of 2821026 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.45.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.52.

Get iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF alerts:

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This is a boost from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.