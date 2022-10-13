iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,461,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,420,926,000 after buying an additional 257,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,957,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,114,000 after buying an additional 406,793 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,403,000 after buying an additional 6,040,033 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,767,000 after buying an additional 332,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,097,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,292,000 after buying an additional 29,545 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TIP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.46. The stock had a trading volume of 58,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,138. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.58.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

