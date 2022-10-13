iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $75.66

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $75.66 and last traded at $76.40, with a volume of 107058 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.72.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares US Real Estate ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

