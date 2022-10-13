ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Acquired by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,149 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ITT during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ITT by 58.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of ITT opened at $64.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.01. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $105.54.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Insider Activity at ITT

In other ITT news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $262,731.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,382,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on ITT in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.90.

ITT Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

