J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Short Interest Down 60.0% in September

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 499,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JSAIY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 231 ($2.79) to GBX 184 ($2.22) in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised J Sainsbury from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

OTCMKTS:JSAIY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.01. 169,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,804. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $16.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

