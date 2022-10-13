Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock traded down $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $108.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,869. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.86 and a 200 day moving average of $129.46. Jacobs Solutions has a twelve month low of $107.76 and a twelve month high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of J. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

