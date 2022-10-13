Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Down 47.8% in September

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 499,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Japan Exchange Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JPXGY traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 228,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,718. Japan Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $12.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.70.

About Japan Exchange Group

Japan Exchange Group, Inc provides and operates markets for exchange-traded financial instruments in Japan. The company offers market facilities for securities, securities index futures, securities options, commodity futures, and commodity index futures trading, as well as financial instruments obligation assumption services; and publishes market quotations and facilitates fairness of securities trading.

