Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Down 47.8% in September

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 499,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Japan Exchange Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JPXGY traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 228,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,718. Japan Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $12.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.70.
About Japan Exchange Group
