JB Capital LLC Has $260,000 Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

JB Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 179,930 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

IJR opened at $89.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.10. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

