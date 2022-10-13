JB Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,203 TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TRP stock opened at $39.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.77. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.58 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 23.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.699 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 103.95%.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.